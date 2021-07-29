Google will require Covid-19 vaccine for US employees to step into campuses

Google will require employees in the United States to be vaccinated for stepping into its campuses, in an effort to get its workers immunised against Covid-19.

The company said it would expand the vaccination drive to other regions in the coming months.

Many tech companies including Microsoft and Uber have said they expect employees to return to office, months after pandemic-induced lockdowns forced them to shift to working remotely.

In April, Salesforce said it would allow vaccinated employees to return to some of its offices.

Google also said it would extend its work-from-home policy through October 18 due to a recent spike in cases in different regions caused by the Delta variant.

"We'll continue watching the data carefully and let you know at least 30 days in advance before transitioning into our full return to office plans," the company added.