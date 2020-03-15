Google warns COVID-19 could affect G Suite service and support

Google has warned cloud customers of the risk of the COVID-19 pandemic affecting its support centres, which may result in a reduction of service.

The email was sent out late Saturday afternoon Australian time to Google G Suite customers worldwide.

"Given the ever-changing situation surrounding COVID-19, we wanted to alert you to some potential changes that could affect certain support channels in the coming days," the message says.

In the event one or more support centres are affected, Google Cloud may shift or reduce some services temporarily.

The services are not specified, and G Suite customers are asked to log into their accounts and check the Google Cloud Support Portal for the latest news.

Google Cloud said it has "a thorough business continuity plan, which leverages our global network to ensure support will continue to be provided in the event that the availability of any location is impacted."

The company said it has tested the plans to ensure business continuity while maintaining security compliance.

Google Cloud's main IaaS and SaaS competitors Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services have yet to warn their customers on potential effects on service delivery and support due to COVID-19.