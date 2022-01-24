Google warns Aussie libel ruling could force it to censor search results

By on
Google warns Aussie libel ruling could force it to censor search results

Decision has "broad implications" for search engines and hyperlinks.

Google has warned that it could be forced to “censor” search results if an Australian court ruling, which found it liable for defamatory material contained in hyperlinks, is not overturned.

The web giant made the comments in submissions [pdf] to the High Court, where it is appealing a defamation ruling that saw $40,000 in damages awarded to prominent Victorian criminal lawyer George Defteros.

Defteros successfully sued Google for linking to an article from The Age about his arrest on charges that were later dropped in its search results.

Google was asked to remove the link to the article in February 2016, but did not initially do so as it determined the article was from a “reputable source”.

Damages were awarded to Defteros in May 2020.

Google appealed the decision in the Victorian Court of Appeal, but it was dismissed last year as the Supreme Court of South Australia had already established that search engines can be liable as secondary publishers of defamatory material (Google Inc v Duffy 2017).

In its High Court submission, published on Friday, Google said that - if upheld - the decision has “broad implications for the operation, viability and efficacy of search engines and the use of hyperlinks generally on the web”.

It said the decision means Google will be “liable as the publisher of any matter published on the web to which its search results provide a hyperlink” to after a defamation complaint is made.

Google said the Victorian Supreme Court of Appeal decision, if upheld, “is likely to be devastating”, given the “core significance of hyperlinking to the effective functioning of the internet”.

"The inevitable consequence of leaving the... decision undisturbed is that Google will be required to act as censor by excluding any webpages about which complaint is made from its search results, even when, as here, the webpage may be a matter of legitimate interest to the substantial portion of people who search for it and is published by a reputable news source,” Google stated.

The web giant argued it was also contrary to Google Inc v Duffy and Crookes v Newton, a 2011 decision by the Supreme Court of Canada.

Google said a website should only be liable “if it uses the hyperlink in a manner that actually repeats the defamatory imputation to which it links”.

“A hyperlink is not, in of itself, the communication of that to which it links,” the submission to the High Court states.

“Nor... was the provision of the search result containing the hyperlink an act of participation in the communication of the ... article that could amount to publication.”

Google also argued it should be granted an “innocent disseminator” defence, which is - according to one definition - used to protect ISPs and other parties that "unwittingly publish defamatory matter without negligence on their part."

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
court defamation google high court internet law libel search engine software

Sponsored Whitepapers

The 5 steps to effective data protection
The 5 steps to effective data protection
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant

Events

Most Read Articles

Coles Group taps Australia Post as it assembles a new-look tech leadership team

Coles Group taps Australia Post as it assembles a new-look tech leadership team
Intel orders ASML system for well over $470 million

Intel orders ASML system for well over $470 million
South Australian gov issues breach notice to hacked payroll provider

South Australian gov issues breach notice to hacked payroll provider
Kmart Group lands new head of cyber security

Kmart Group lands new head of cyber security

Digital Nation

Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?