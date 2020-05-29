Google says use existing EU laws to govern AI

By on
Google says use existing EU laws to govern AI

Doesn't want to see new laws created.

Google has called on the European Union to use current EU laws to govern the use of artificial intelligence rather than draft new ones and cautioned against a one size fits all regulatory framework because of AI's diverse applications.

The US online search engine's comments on Thursday were in response to the European Commission's call for feedback on its proposals to address the challenges of AI before it decides on the next step.

The EU executive has suggested AI rules to cover so-called high risk sectors such as healthcare, energy, transport and parts of the public sector.

"There are already many regulations and legal codes that are technology neutral in nature, and thus broad enough to apply to AI, but it is worth evaluating if there are gaps in the context of specific concrete problems," Google said in a 45-page submission.

"Any gaps identified should be addressed via practical, principles-based rules which build on existing legislation, so as to avoid creating overly complex or conflicting legal obligations."

On the issue of the liability of AI applications, it urged the Commission to maintain the current framework and to be wary of expanding its scope, which would put a brake on innovation and hinder European small- and medium-sized businesses.

It said regulators should work closely with AI practitioners instead of coming up with mandatory requirements such as training data which clashes with privacy and copyright laws and hinders the quick and efficient use of the technology to respond to crises such as the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
ai cloud eu google law privacy regulation

Most Read Articles

Centrelink loses welfare payments overhaul chief

Centrelink loses welfare payments overhaul chief
Key EDS witness bought internet degree

Key EDS witness bought internet degree
Aussie Broadband to offer 'best effort' gigabit NBN plans for $149

Aussie Broadband to offer 'best effort' gigabit NBN plans for $149
Commonwealth Bank reveals new chief digital officer

Commonwealth Bank reveals new chief digital officer
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
TechTarget: Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV
TechTarget: Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV
Modernise IT by Reducing Your Reliance on AD
Modernise IT by Reducing Your Reliance on AD
The Maturity of Zero Trust in Australia and New Zealand
The Maturity of Zero Trust in Australia and New Zealand

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?