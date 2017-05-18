Google puts digital assistant on iPhone

By on
Google puts digital assistant on iPhone

In battle for voice-powered assistant dominance.

Google will make its digital assistant available on Apple's iPhone, making a play for the higher end of the smartphone market and challenging Apple's Siri feature on its own devices.

The announcement heralds a step by Google, whose Android system runs on the majority of the world's smartphones, to get a foothold on Apple's phones, which have smaller market share but are used by people who tend to spend more on technology.

It comes as Google, Apple and Amazon are competing to establish the dominant voice-powered digital assistant, which many in the industry believe will supplant keyboards and touch screens as a primary way that users interact with technology.

 

Speaking at its annual I/O developer conferece in Mountain View, California, Google chief Sundar Pichai touted the company's progress with the Google Assistant, which allows users to complete various tasks through voice commands.

"Humans are interacting with computing in more natural and immersive ways," he said.

"We’ve been using voice as an input across many of our products. We’ve had significant breakthroughs."

The Assistant debuted last year on Google’s own hardware, and the company has gradually extended the tool to devices from other manufacturers running on its Android operating system.

Google, which gets most of its revenue from its dominant search engine, also released a host of new features for Google Home, a speaker released last year. Users will soon be able to make phone calls using the device, and the HBO Now streaming service, owned by Time Warner will be integrated as well.

In addition, the company announced that it will offer physical photo albums through its photo app.

Tags:
assistant google iphone software

Most Read Articles

Telstra admits thousands of NBN users were shafted on speeds

Telstra admits thousands of NBN users were shafted on speeds
WannaCrypt ransomware: what you need to know

WannaCrypt ransomware: what you need to know
Immigration reveals massive ten-year IT shake-up

Immigration reveals massive ten-year IT shake-up
Microsoft releases WannaCrypt patch for Windows XP, Server 2003

Microsoft releases WannaCrypt patch for Windows XP, Server 2003
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
Building platforms for future health and education
Building platforms for future health and education
Breach Level Index Report
Breach Level Index Report
Data Security vs Human Behaviour
Data Security vs Human Behaviour

Events

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?