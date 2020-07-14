Google commits US$10bn to accelerate digitisation in India

By on
Google commits US$10bn to accelerate digitisation in India

Wants to bolster the growth of internet in India.

Google plans to spend around US$10 billion in India over the next five to seven years through equity investments and tie-ups, marking its biggest commitment to a key growth market.

The investments will be done through a so-called digitisation fund, highlighting Google's focus on the rapid pace of growth of apps and software platforms in India, one of the world's biggest internet services markets.

"We'll do this through a mix of equity investments, partnerships, and operational, infrastructure and ecosystem investments," Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, said on a webcast during an annual "Google for India" event.

"This is a reflection of our confidence in the future of India and its digital economy."

The new US$10 billion investment was the largest Google had done in India, Pichai said.

"We're particularly focused on making sure the internet expands beyond English and other vernacular languages. That's an important angle we've looked at," he told Reuters in an interview.

Google wants to bolster the growth of internet in India, which currently has over 500 million active users, and help get another 500 million people online, Pichai said.

Beyond investments via the fund, Google, would also focus on areas like artificial intelligence and education in India, he added.

Google has already made some direct and indirect investments in Indian startups such as local delivery app Dunzo.

Indian-born Pichai joined Google in 2004, and is widely credited for making the Chrome browser. He replaced company co-founder Larry Page as CEO of parent Alphabet last year.

The US tech group, whose Android mobile operating system powers a bulk of India's roughly 500 million smartphones, will continue to work with manufacturers to build low-cost devices so that more and more people can access the internet, another Google executive said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
google india investment telco/isp

Most Read Articles

Telstra to have Australian agents answer all inbound calls from 2022

Telstra to have Australian agents answer all inbound calls from 2022
Woolworths identifies stores with stock in chats initiated from Google Search, Maps

Woolworths identifies stores with stock in chats initiated from Google Search, Maps
ATO to integrate new digital services API gateway

ATO to integrate new digital services API gateway
Govt ponders new sovereignty rules for datasets

Govt ponders new sovereignty rules for datasets
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Get IT, finance and business on the same page
Get IT, finance and business on the same page
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV
Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV
Modernise IT by Reducing Your Reliance on AD
Modernise IT by Reducing Your Reliance on AD

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?