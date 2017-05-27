Global IT meltdown causes chaos for British Airways

British Airways cancelled all its flights from London's two main airports until Saturday evening after a global computer system outage caused massive delays and left planes stuck on runways.

BA said there was no evidence the problem had been caused by a cyber attack.

Rather, CEO Alex Cruz said in a video message on Twitter that he "believed the root cause was a power supply issue", without elaborating.

That was met with disbelief from many IT workers, who questioned the company's disaster recovery and back-up strategies.

The airline said terminals at Heathrow and Gatwick had become extremely congested because of the IT failure and all BA flights to and from the two London airports on Saturday had been cancelled.

It cancelled around 40 further flights from Heathrow on Sunday., with most of the operating flights leaving with delays.

British Airways said via Twitter that its contact centre systems and website were affected, limiting options for the airline to communicate with passengers.

"Please do not come to the airports. We have experienced a major IT system failure that is causing very severe disruption to our flight operations worldwide," the airline said in a statement.

"We are extremely sorry for the inconvenience this is causing our customers and we are working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible."

The problems came on a particularly busy weekend with a public holiday on Monday and many children starting their school half-term breaks.

BA is the latest airline to be hit by computer problems. Last month Germany's Lufthansa and Air France suffered a global system outage which prevented them from boarding passengers.

Passengers trying to catch planes in Britain on Saturday reported long delays at check-in desks and flights being held on runways.

"Still on the tarmac at Leeds. #britishairways reckon Heathrow is so backed up we can't set off. No way we'll make our Vegas flight," one passenger David Raine wrote on Twitter.

Another, journalist Martyn Kent, wrote: "Sat on plane at Heathrow for hour and a half now. @British_Airways Captain describes IT problem as 'catastrophic'."

London's Heathrow Airport, one of the world's busiest, said it was working with BA. Passenger Roshni Burt, who was flying from Heathrow to Bahrain with her young son, said there was no news about when her flight would depart.

"When we left the check-in area there were angry people, people getting frustrated that their flights were coming up or near to departure, people getting turned away ... with BA staff basically saying 'if you've not checked in online, you've missed your flight'," she told Sky News.

Later, passengers from across Europe reported delays to their services.

Additional reporting by iTnews.