FSG chooses Nokia, Mavenir for regional network build

By on
FSG chooses Nokia, Mavenir for regional network build

Network build to continue into 2023.

Field Solutions Group (FSG), which last year won federal government funding to develop a “neutral host” mobile network model in Queensland, has signed vendors Nokia and Mavenir as its suppliers.

Its $3.7 million Queensland build, in conjunction with Optus, is to be a proving ground for FSG’s neutral host model, in which carriers share the equipment on a tower, rather than each deploying their own radios and antennas.

Under the supply contracts, FSG's CEO Andrew Roberts confirmed to iTnews Nokia will provide radio access network hardware and associated software.

Mavenir will supply the 4G/5G converged packet core software, along with voice and messaging services. 

Announcing the contracts [pdf], FSG’s CEO Andrew Roberts said: “FSG is primed to deliver connectivity to regions, whilst offering capability for carriers to join the solution using active neutral host RAN, inbound roaming, or ‘old school’ passive co-location on our purpose-built infrastructure.”

As well as its Queensland build, which will cover the so-called “Adventure Way” between Cunnamulla and Thargomindah, funded under the federal government’s mobile black spot program, FSG said it’s in the process of rolling out 100 sites to support 19 “place-based” networks offering 4G and 5G services, and offering neutral host and roaming services to carriers.

FSG’s networks will also support fixed wireless and Cat-M1 low power WAN services for internet of things applications.

FSG said it is currently acquiring sites for the place-based networks, and expects most to become operational during 2023.

Roberts said the company will announce “several private 4G and 5G network deployments in the coming weeks”.

FSG selected Nokia and Mavenir after a six-month RFP process.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
field solutions group internet of things mavenir nokia radio access network ran telco/isp telecommunications

Sponsored Whitepapers

20 ways Automate solves IT and business problems
20 ways Automate solves IT and business problems
Magic Quadrant for Access Management
Magic Quadrant for Access Management
Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021
Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021
The 5 steps to effective data protection
The 5 steps to effective data protection
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads

Events

Most Read Articles

NBN Co wants to test how much extra users will pay for 100Mbps

NBN Co wants to test how much extra users will pay for 100Mbps
NBN Co reveals just 20 FTTN premises upgraded to full fibre in trial

NBN Co reveals just 20 FTTN premises upgraded to full fibre in trial
Cisco made $28 billion-plus takeover offer for Splunk

Cisco made $28 billion-plus takeover offer for Splunk
ANZ's new CTO banks on "big technology bets"

ANZ's new CTO banks on "big technology bets"

Digital Nation

Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
The other &#8216;CTO&#8217;: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
The other ‘CTO’: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?