FSG chooses Nokia, Mavenir for regional network build

Field Solutions Group (FSG), which last year won federal government funding to develop a “neutral host” mobile network model in Queensland, has signed vendors Nokia and Mavenir as its suppliers.

Its $3.7 million Queensland build, in conjunction with Optus, is to be a proving ground for FSG’s neutral host model, in which carriers share the equipment on a tower, rather than each deploying their own radios and antennas.

Under the supply contracts, FSG's CEO Andrew Roberts confirmed to iTnews Nokia will provide radio access network hardware and associated software.

Mavenir will supply the 4G/5G converged packet core software, along with voice and messaging services.

Announcing the contracts [pdf], FSG’s CEO Andrew Roberts said: “FSG is primed to deliver connectivity to regions, whilst offering capability for carriers to join the solution using active neutral host RAN, inbound roaming, or ‘old school’ passive co-location on our purpose-built infrastructure.”

As well as its Queensland build, which will cover the so-called “Adventure Way” between Cunnamulla and Thargomindah, funded under the federal government’s mobile black spot program, FSG said it’s in the process of rolling out 100 sites to support 19 “place-based” networks offering 4G and 5G services, and offering neutral host and roaming services to carriers.

FSG’s networks will also support fixed wireless and Cat-M1 low power WAN services for internet of things applications.

FSG said it is currently acquiring sites for the place-based networks, and expects most to become operational during 2023.

Roberts said the company will announce “several private 4G and 5G network deployments in the coming weeks”.

FSG selected Nokia and Mavenir after a six-month RFP process.