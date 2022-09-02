Frontier Software breach fallout spreading

Organisations affected by last year’s Frontier Software hack are contacting their staff with further information about the extent of the data breach, after the vendor completed a review of the incident.

The company first notified users last November that it had suffered an attack. It has spent the time since reviewing "impacted client data" - process it said "has been extremely complex and time-consuming", but one that is now completed.

"Having recently completed this review, Frontier Software has been in an ongoing process of engaging with and informing clients and individuals impacted by the incident," a spokesperson for the company said.

"Frontier Software has been communicating with clients and affected individuals as soon as it was possible to do so throughout the incident."

The completion of the review is understood to be behind a recent upswing in incident reports and notifications from Frontier customers.

The South Australian government is one of the largest local users. In December last year, its then treasurer Rob Lucas detailed the extent of the attack, saying at least 38,000 staff, and as many as 80,000, had their personal details stolen in the incident.

The Adelaide Advertiser reported this week that more victims of the attack had been found.

Two other organisations have also recently sent out notifications.

“We have been advised of additional data being taken relating to individuals previously notified and more individuals being affected than was previously known," the Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation said.

"The breach is still limited to employees or directors, related to the ILSC during October-November 2006.”

While Frontier Software hasn’t confirmed what data may have been accessed, the ILSC said it’s been told that banking information (account name and number, BSB number and transaction value), date of birth, salary, superannuation number, account username, address, and tax file number may have been accessed in the attack.

Earlier this month, national not-for-profit Workskil Australia also posted a notice on its website and as a classified in the Courier-Mail.

“Based on the information Workskil Australia has received from Frontier Software, this incident impacts employees who commenced employment with Workskil Australia prior to 1 September 2000," it said.

“The information related to the implementation of the CHRIS21 software by Frontier Software nearly 22 years ago."