France's Thales creates Google-powered cloud services company

By on
France's Thales creates Google-powered cloud services company

S3NS to create a 'state-vetted' cloud.

French defence company Thales said on Thursday it has created a new firm, dubbed S3NS, in partnership with Google to offer state-vetted cloud computing services for the storage of some of the country's most sensitive data.

The new company is the result of an alliance sealed last year between Thales, Europe's largest defence electronics supplier, and the Google.

Google and Microsoft, along with market leader Amazon.com's Amazon Web Services, dominate cloud computing worldwide, which has led to concerns in Europe over the risk of US surveillance.

The French government has said that Google and Microsoft cloud computing services could be used to store France's most sensitive state and corporate data, provided the data centres were located in the country and the services licensed to French companies.

S3NS is majority-owned by Thales, which has full control over the commercialisation of the services developed by Google, it said. Google's stake wasn't disclosed.

Some of France's biggest banks and healthcare organisations are among 40 potential customers of the new company, said Thales' head of secure communications and information systems Marc Darmon.

S3NS' cloud services will be available from the second half of 2024, after it receives the blessing of France's cybersecurity agency ANSSI via a so-called "trusted cloud" label, Thales said.

The company will operate three France-based data centres on which Google's vetted and secured cloud services will be run, Thales said.

S3NS will compete against Bleu, a joint company to be set up by the end of the year by IT consulting firm Capgemini and telecoms group Orange which aims to use Microsoft's cloud technology.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
azureclassifiedcloudfrancegooglegovernmentitmicrosoftthales

Sponsored Whitepapers

Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership

Events

Most Read Articles

Qantas calls time on IBM, Fujitsu in tech modernisation

Qantas calls time on IBM, Fujitsu in tech modernisation
Researchers hacked Oracle servers to demo serious vulnerability

Researchers hacked Oracle servers to demo serious vulnerability
PayTo rollout kicks off

PayTo rollout kicks off
Australian scientists build world's first quantum computer IC

Australian scientists build world's first quantum computer IC

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: Operationalising net zero through the power of IoT
COVER STORY: Operationalising net zero through the power of IoT
The security threat of quantum computing
The security threat of quantum computing
Integrity, ethics and board decisions in the digital age
Integrity, ethics and board decisions in the digital age
Crypto experts optimistic about future of Bitcoin: Block
Crypto experts optimistic about future of Bitcoin: Block
IBM global chief data officer on the rise of the number crunchers
IBM global chief data officer on the rise of the number crunchers

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?