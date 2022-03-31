Four industry-run AI centres to share in $44m

By on
Four industry-run AI centres to share in $44m

Will drive research commercialisation.

The federal government will invest $44 million in four industry-run artificial intelligence (AI) and digital capability centres as part of its AI action plan.

Science and technology Melissa Price revealed the funding, which will be shared between the centres, to drive the commercialisation of AI research in Australia.

The funding comes almost a year after the government first announced the centres as part of its $124.1 million AI action plan.

Working alongside Data61’s national AI centre, each centre will nominate a focus area in specific applications of AI.

The focus areas will align with the digital growth priorities under the government's digital economy strategy, or the national manufacturing priorities under the modern manufacturing initiative.

Price said the “centres will act as a front door for SMEs to improve their AI skills in order to adopt AI products in their businesses”.

“They will draw together industries, research institutions, innovation hubs and businesses to create an ecosystem that drives innovation, commercialisation and adoption of AI,” she said.

Grants of up to $11 million are available to each centre, with applicants required to partner with at least one industry partner and “build on an existing technology, manufacturing hub or university”.

The government said applicants “must contribute 25 percent of the total project’s expenditure and may provide additional in-kind contributions”.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
aiai action planai and digital capability centresartificial intelligencecloudgovernmentsoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Don&#8217;t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
Don’t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
A Guide to Cyber Security Threat Hunting
A Guide to Cyber Security Threat Hunting
20 ways Automate solves IT and business problems
20 ways Automate solves IT and business problems

Events

Most Read Articles

How NAB's buyout forced 86 400 to lift its data game

How NAB's buyout forced 86 400 to lift its data game
TPG Telecom refutes Optus complaint over Telstra tie-up

TPG Telecom refutes Optus complaint over Telstra tie-up
Telstra CEO Andy Penn is stepping down

Telstra CEO Andy Penn is stepping down
NBN Co reveals the two ways to get invited to upgrade FTTN to full fibre

NBN Co reveals the two ways to get invited to upgrade FTTN to full fibre

Digital Nation

As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
The other &#8216;CTO&#8217;: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
The other ‘CTO’: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?