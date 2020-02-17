Former NSW contractor charged with unauthorised data access

By on
Former NSW contractor charged with unauthorised data access

After accessing servers of unnamed Aussie sales company.

A NSW man has been charged over allegedly accessing the servers of an unnamed Australian-based sales company without authorisation while he was employed as a contractor.

The 58-year-old was served with a court attendance notice in December following “extensive investigations” from NSW Police’s cybercrime squad detectives.

He is charged with causing an unauthorised computer function with the intention of committing a serious offence, which – like other serious indictable offences – carries a penalty of five years or more.

Detectives have been investigating unauthorised access to the server of the sales company since 2018 under the auspices of strike force dedal. The company has not been named.

Police will allege that the man “remotely accessed the server and downloaded documents” while he was employed as a contractor at the company.

They will also alleged that he “deleted more than 350 downloaded files after a court order was issued to access his computer”.

The man has also been charged with several “judicial offences”, including tampering with evidence with the intent to misled judicial tribunal, perverting the course of justice and fabricating false evidence with the intent to mislead judicial tribunal.

The man is due to appear at Bankstown Local Court later today.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
charge contractor hack nsw police security
In Partnership With

Most Read Articles

Google ordered to reveal identity of anonymous reviewer

Google ordered to reveal identity of anonymous reviewer
Lion teaches Oracle how to give a XXXX

Lion teaches Oracle how to give a XXXX
CBA vows 95 percent public cloud as it culls 25 percent of apps

CBA vows 95 percent public cloud as it culls 25 percent of apps
CBA prepares to redraw tech battle lines for banks

CBA prepares to redraw tech battle lines for banks
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here
Is your AWS framework well-architected?
Is your AWS framework well-architected?
Why you should reassess your cybersecurity posture
Why you should reassess your cybersecurity posture

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?