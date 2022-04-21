Five-Eyes alliance issues Russian cyber attack alert

By on
Five-Eyes alliance issues Russian cyber attack alert

Russia's finger hovers over internet "off-switch".

Government infosec agencies in the Five-Eyes nations say there is evolving intelligence indicating that Russia is exploring cyber attacks against Western nations, as part of its war against Ukraine.

In a joint advisory, the Five-Eyes agencies said several Russian government and military organisations including the internal Federal Security Service (FSB), the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) and the General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) have conducted malicious cyber operations against information and operational technology networks.

Multiple advanced persistent threat (APT) actors in Russia are believed to be targeting government, military and private sector organisations, as well as cyber security companies and journalists, the agencies said.

Some cyber crime groups have also pledged support for the Putin regime, and threatened hack attacks in retaliation for perceived Five-Eyes offensive operations against the Russian government and people.

Critical infrastructure network defenders in the Five-Eyes countries are urged to prepare for destructive malware, ransomware, distributed denial of service attacks, and cyber espionage.

A number of hacking campaigns attributed over the past five years have been attributed to Russian government-sponsored threat actors.

FSB agents have been indicted by the US Department of Justice for accessing email accounts of government and military staff, and those of journalists and private sector employees.

The APT29 hacking group, also called COZY BEAR and NOBELIUM and several other names, is accused by the Five-Eyes agencies of being behind the high-profile SolarWinds supply chain attack.

APT28 or FANCY BEAR, active since 2004, was assessed by the US government to have deployed the Drovorub malware in 2020, to break into Linux-based computer systems.

Organisations that operate critical infrastructure are advised to apply software updates, enforce multi-factor authentication, secure and monitor their remote access software and other, potentially risky services, and provide end user security awareness and training.

Five-Eyes or FVEY is an intelligence sharing alliance comprising the United States, Australia, Canada, United Kingdom and New Zealand.

Russia hovers finger over Internet disconnection button

The former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev told state-controlled news media in the country is now ready to disconnect from the global internet, but doesn't see any reason to do so, as it would be a double-edged sword.

Medvedev's comments relate to a "sovereign internet" law that came into force in 2019, aimed at providing tighter control over the Internet in Russia.

Conversely, Medvedev warned that the US retains key rights of control to the Internet.

If an extraordinary event takes place, Medvedev said Russia could be disconnected from the Internet by the US.

Medvedev pointed to some Russian banks being ejected from the global SWIFT payments system as an example, following the country's unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
australiacanadafive eyesfsbfveygrunew zealandrussiasecurityukraineukraine warunited kingdomunited states

Sponsored Whitepapers

Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Don&#8217;t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
Don’t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection

Events

Most Read Articles

Australia targets tech espionage with new visa cancellation powers

Australia targets tech espionage with new visa cancellation powers
Atlassian blames outage on miscommunication and "faulty script"

Atlassian blames outage on miscommunication and "faulty script"
Wormable Windows RPC bug warning issued

Wormable Windows RPC bug warning issued
Java 15 introduced a cryptographic vulnerability

Java 15 introduced a cryptographic vulnerability

Digital Nation

The other &#8216;CTO&#8217;: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
The other ‘CTO’: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?