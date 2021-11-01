Fitness & Lifestyle Group tones up technology team

Fitness & Lifestyle Group (FLG) has expanded the duties and responsibilities of its senior digital and technology leadership team as it looks to boost its customer-facing products and update its IT infrastructure.

FLG, which owns brands such as Jetts Fitness, Fitness First and Goodlife Health Club, recently promoted Eddie Swinnen into the position of chief digital and product officer while Rob Waldron moved into the chief technology and security officer spot in the group executive team.

Both Swinnen and Waldron will report directly to FLG group chief executive and managing director Greg Oliver.

A FLG spokesperson told iTnews the executive positions “have now been expanded to recognise and include their respective areas of governance.”

“The fitness industry has changed drastically over the course of the past two years, with more flexible lifestyles, working from home, and mobile apps that provide accessible workout routines from home,” the FLG spokesperson said.

“With Eddie’s new role, we are looking to put our customers first, giving them control over their membership offering with digital products to enhance the overall experience of our brands, whether that’s in the gym or at home.”

Swinnen’s new role will “pave the way for innovative and interactive customer experiences in the Fitness and Lifestyle Group brands across the globe”

He will lead the global digital product strategy across FLG brands and map out a global digital four-year roadmap for digital products across web, e-commence and mobile applications.

Already Swinnen is focused on re-opening clubs post-lockdown in line with changing health regulations, which includes allowing customers to verify their vaccination status through FLG’s in-house developed member portal.

Meanwhile the former head of technology, Rob Waldron, will lead “a global review of FLG's core technology and cyber security initiatives across all our operating regions to meet the business needs and objectives," the spokesperson said.

“This includes aligning with our key strategic partnerships, focusing on cloud-first and cyber security led initiatives, enabling FLG to scale and grow at a quicker pace."

The global review follows FLG’s multiple acquisitions of fitness brands across Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia in the past two years, including Vietnam's CMG Asia gym group in 2019.

Core platform consolidation

FLG is working to "streamline" its core technology platforms and to shift its networks to run across an SD-WAN.

Waldron is also overseeing the company’s transition to Microsoft 365 from a mix of Google’s G-Suite and parts of Office Professional.

The 18-month long project will allow the business to function under one cloud-enabled suite of productivity products.

“As a global business, we continue to work towards removing duplicated technology, simplifying and streamlining our operating environment across our regions," the spokesperson said.

“We want each and every employee to have access to a fast and secure network, using best of breed cloud-enabled infrastructure and services, have access to real-time data insights, all unpinned by zero-trust cyber security practices.

“All in all, this effort to streamline our core technology platforms frees up our frontline and information worker teams to focus more on our customers and what they are asking for.”