Fire Rescue Victoria suffers IT outage

Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV) is currently undergoing a widespread IT systems outage.

The service confirmed the outage in a tweet at 10:45am.

“FRV is experiencing tech issues with our IT systems," it said.

"Crews and trucks are continuing to be deployed in response to incidents & community safety has not been compromised.

"We will provide further info as it becomes available.

"The community should continue to call 000 in an emergency.”

Fire and Rescue Victoria’s Website was down when iTnews checked it at midday.

According to the ABC, the outage also affects Fire and Rescue Victoria’s telephone system.

The ABC said premier Dan Andrews has been briefed.