Facebook sees risks to innovation, freedom of expression ahead of EU rules

By on
Facebook sees risks to innovation, freedom of expression ahead of EU rules

Ahead of the release of a raft of rules by the European Union this week.

Facebook warned of threats to innovation and freedom of expression on Monday, ahead of the release of a raft of rules by the European Union this week and in the coming months to rein in US and Chinese tech companies.

The social media giant laid out its concerns ahead of a meeting of Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg with EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager and EU industry chief Thierry Breton in Brussels on Monday.

Vestager and Breton are due to announce proposals on Wednesday aimed at exploiting the bloc's trove of industrial data and challenging the dominance of Facebook, Google and Amazon.

They will also propose rules to govern the use of artificial intelligence especially in high risk sectors such as healthcare and transport. Other rules will be announced in the coming months.

Referring to the possibility that the EU may hold internet companies responsible for hate speech and other illegal speech published on their platforms, Facebook said this ignores the nature of the internet.

"Such liability would stifle innovation as well as individuals' freedom of expression," it said in its discussion document.

"Retrofitting the rules that regulate offline speech for the online world may be insufficient. Instead, new frameworks are needed."

It suggested instead that authorities could require companies to set up a system for reporting content, publish enforcement data periodically and also define what is illegal content.

Such requirements should not be too onerous, Facebook said.

"A regulation requiring companies to 'remove all hate speech within 24 hours of upload' would create still more perverse incentives," it said, suggesting that regulators balance safety with freedom of expression and privacy interests.

It urged regulators to understand the capabilities and limitations of technology in assessing content and allow internet companies the flexibility to innovate.

Zuckerberg's visit came on the heels of visits by Alphabet Chief Executive Sundar Pichai and Microsoft President Brad Smith to Brussels last month.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
facebook networking security
In Partnership With

Most Read Articles

Google ordered to reveal identity of anonymous reviewer

Google ordered to reveal identity of anonymous reviewer
CBA vows 95 percent public cloud as it culls 25 percent of apps

CBA vows 95 percent public cloud as it culls 25 percent of apps
Lion teaches Oracle how to give a XXXX

Lion teaches Oracle how to give a XXXX
ANZ and CBA push for consolidation of EFTPOS, BPAY and NPP

ANZ and CBA push for consolidation of EFTPOS, BPAY and NPP
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Driving business innovation through private cloud solutions
Driving business innovation through private cloud solutions
Future proofing your datacentre with hyperconverged infrastructure
Future proofing your datacentre with hyperconverged infrastructure
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?