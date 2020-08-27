Ex-Cisco engineer deleted 456 VMs for WebEx Teams after exit

By on
Ex-Cisco engineer deleted 456 VMs for WebEx Teams after exit

Five months after leaving networking vendor.

A former Cisco worker admitted to accessing the vendor’s AWS environment and deleting 456 virtual machines used to run the WebEx Teams application.

Sudhish Kasaba Ramesh pleaded guilty in a US federal court in San Jose to “intentionally accessing a protected computer without authorisation and recklessly causing damage,” the US Department of Justice (DoJ) and FBI said in a joint statement.

Ramesh had worked for Cisco but resigned in around April 2018, according to the statement.

Months later on September 24, Ramesh admitted to intentionally accessing Cisco Systems’ cloud infrastructure, which was hosted by AWS.

“During his unauthorised access, Ramesh admitted that he deployed a code from his Google Cloud Project account that resulted in the deletion of 456 virtual machines for Cisco’s WebEx Teams application, which provided video meetings, video messaging, file sharing, and other collaboration tools,” the statement said.

“He further admitted that he acted recklessly in deploying the code, and consciously disregarded the substantial risk that his conduct could harm to Cisco.”

The VM deletion caused over 16,000 WebEx Teams accounts to be shut down for up to a fortnight.

Cisco said it spent about US$1.4 million (A$1.94 million) in employee costs fixing the damage and a further US$1 million (A$1.38 million) issued as refunds to impacted customers.

According to the statement, Ramesh is currently released on bond, with bail set at US$50,000. 

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for December 9. He could face up to five years imprisonment and a fine of US$250,000. 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
456 cisco cloud engineer networking security software vms webex teams

Most Read Articles

NBN Co agrees to pay up for slow internet, poor service

NBN Co agrees to pay up for slow internet, poor service
ASIC sues financial services company for repeated hacks

ASIC sues financial services company for repeated hacks
Geoscience Australia moves to replace IT services deal with DXC

Geoscience Australia moves to replace IT services deal with DXC
Bunnings goes 'fully online', launches store wayfinding app

Bunnings goes 'fully online', launches store wayfinding app
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Plan your post-COVID security strategy
Plan your post-COVID security strategy
The Executive's Guide To The Future Of Work
The Executive's Guide To The Future Of Work
Government Digital Transformation Requires Customer Obsession
Government Digital Transformation Requires Customer Obsession
Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency
Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency
Get IT, finance and business on the same page
Get IT, finance and business on the same page

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?