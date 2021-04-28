EU to hit Apple with antitrust charge this week

By on
EU to hit Apple with antitrust charge this week

Could be fined up to 10 percent of global revenue.

EU antitrust regulators are set to charge Apple this week with blocking rivals on its App Store following a complaint by music streaming service Spotify, a person familiar with the matter said.

The move, the first EU antitrust charge against Apple, could lead to a fine as much as 10 percent of Apple's global revenue and changes in its lucrative business model.

Reuters was the first to report about the imminent EU antitrust charge in March.

Sweden's Spotify took its grievance to the European Commission in 2019, saying Apple unfairly restricts rivals to its own music steaming service Apple Music.

It also complained about the 30 percent fee levied on app developers to use Apple's in-app purchase system (IAP).

The EU competition enforcer, which has four Apple investigations including the Spotify complaint, declined to comment.

Apple referred to its March 2019 blog following the Spotify complaint, which said its App Store helped its rival to benefit from hundreds of millions of app downloads to become Europe's largest music streaming service.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
antitrust apple charge eu software

Sponsored Whitepapers

Customer Identity and Access Management for Dummies
Customer Identity and Access Management for Dummies
Empowering workforces in the new environment
Empowering workforces in the new environment
Is the technology refresh dead?
Is the technology refresh dead?
DevSecOps: A framework for digital innovation
DevSecOps: A framework for digital innovation
Encryption: Protect your most critical data
Encryption: Protect your most critical data

Events

Most Read Articles

Kmart Australia and NZ will put a robot called TORY into every store

Kmart Australia and NZ will put a robot called TORY into every store
NAB sacked tech worker behind 2019 data breach

NAB sacked tech worker behind 2019 data breach
Bank of Queensland told to reinstate manager that fell for BEC scam

Bank of Queensland told to reinstate manager that fell for BEC scam
Mac users urged to update OS to fix 'massively bad' bug

Mac users urged to update OS to fix 'massively bad' bug
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?