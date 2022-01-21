EU Parliament agrees on proposal to take on US tech giants

By on
EU Parliament agrees on proposal to take on US tech giants

New rules aimed at removing illegal content.

The European Parliament on Thursday signed off on a proposal for new rules aimed at US tech giants, paving the way for talks on the plan with member countries and the European Commission.

The Digital Services Act, a proposal from EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager, would force Amazon, Apple, Alphabet unit Google and Facebook owner Meta to do more to tackle illegal content on their platforms or risk fines up to 6 percent of global turnover.

Vestager's proposal still needs to be ironed out with EU countries and lawmakers before it can become law, the first of its kind in the world.

The European Parliament adopted the proposal with 530 votes in favour, 78 against and 80 abstentions.

"With a huge majority, the European Parliament adopted the Digital Services Act. A big win, with support from left to right," Dutch lawmaker Paul Tang said on Twitter.

Christel Schaldemose, a Danish lawmaker, who is leading the Parliament’s negotiating team, said: "Online platforms have become increasingly important in our daily life, bringing new opportunities, but also new risks. It is our duty to make sure that what is illegal offline is illegal online."

France, which holds the rotating EU presidency, aims for an agreement in the first half of 2022.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
alphabet amazon apple eu europe facebook google meta meta platforms software

Sponsored Whitepapers

The 5 steps to effective data protection
The 5 steps to effective data protection
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant

Most Read Articles

Infosys gets another $71m for Centrelink calculation engine work

Infosys gets another $71m for Centrelink calculation engine work
Coles Group taps Australia Post as it assembles a new-look tech leadership team

Coles Group taps Australia Post as it assembles a new-look tech leadership team
South Australian gov issues breach notice to hacked payroll provider

South Australian gov issues breach notice to hacked payroll provider
NBN Co asks ACCC to closely police any functional separation of TPG Telecom

NBN Co asks ACCC to closely police any functional separation of TPG Telecom

Digital Nation

Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?