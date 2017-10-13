Equifax takes down web page after new compromise

Equifax said it has taken one of its customer help website pages offline as its security team looks into reports of another potential compromise at the credit reporting company.

Independent security analyst Randy Abrams found that part of Equifax's website was under the control of attackers trying to trick visitors into installing fraudulent Adobe Flash updates that could infect computers with malware, Ars Technica first reported.

News of the incident comes after a recently disclosed hack that compromised the sensitive information of more than 145 million people.

"We are aware of the situation identified on the equifax.com website in the credit report assistance link," Equifax spokesman Wyatt Jefferies said in an email.

"Our IT and security teams are looking into this matter, and out of an abundance of caution have temporarily taken this page offline," Jefferies said.

Abrams said he was attempting to check some information in his credit report late on Wednesday when one of the bogus pop-up ads appeared on Equifax's website.

His first reaction was disbelief, he said in an interview with Reuters. "You've got to be kidding me," he recalled thinking. Then he successfully replicated the problem at least five times, making a video that he posted to YouTube.

The breach has prompted investigations by multiple federal and state agencies, including a criminal probe by the United States Department of Justice, and it has led to the departure of the company's chief executive officer, chief information officer and chief security officer.

As a credit reporting agency, Equifax keeps vast amounts of consumer data for banks and other creditors to use to determine the chances of their customers' defaulting.

The Atlanta-based company has faced seething criticism from consumers, regulators and lawmakers over its handling of the earlier breach said it would provide more information as it becomes available.