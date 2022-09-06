Energy Queensland is building a digital twin

By on
Energy Queensland is building a digital twin
Credit: Energy Queensland/Esri

Using ArcGIS software.

Energy Queensland is building a 3D digital twin of its above and below-ground infrastructure in an effort to better manage its assets.

Those assets include 153,000 substations, 178,000 kilometers of overhead lines and 1.7 million power poles.

GIS delivery executive Shannon Connolly told the recent Esri user conference 2022 that the company is making use of ArcGIS utility network, a spatial information system designed for utility providers.

The software enables several use cases, including models that ‘zoom out’ to a real-world image of an asset - for example, a substation - and offer several layers of detail to ‘zoom in’ on, such as schematics and colour-coded connection points.

Field crews also use it to scope assets virtually before a truck roll, ensuring that they know what they’re dealing with, and what parts they might need, before arriving at the job.

“Our field crews can travel up to a day just to arrive at a network site before performing work,” Connolly said.

“With an inability to perform site visits in preparation for this work, accurate system information is critical to ensuring the correct tools, the correct materials and the correct safety plans are in place before crews depart to travel. 

“We do not want our crews … arriving at site with the inability to do work.”

The software is also increasingly used to map how renewable assets are interconnected with existing grid infrastructure.

Connolly added that Energy Queensland is also “enhancing all of our substation data to assist in the development of a true digital twin of all above-ground and underground assets”, though did not elaborate on this particular program of work.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
arcgisenergy queenslandsoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet
How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet
Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 &#8211; for banks
Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 – for banks
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability

Events

Most Read Articles

NAB targets 20 percent cut to cloud costs this year

NAB targets 20 percent cut to cloud costs this year
NBN Co's Brad Whitcomb to head to Telstra

NBN Co's Brad Whitcomb to head to Telstra
Kmart Australia changes store shelves for RFID rollout

Kmart Australia changes store shelves for RFID rollout
Accenture changes its A/NZ technology leader

Accenture changes its A/NZ technology leader

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: How the technology sector is operationalising sustainability
COVER STORY: How the technology sector is operationalising sustainability
'This time it will be different': VMware CEO on Broadcom&#8217;s acquisition
'This time it will be different': VMware CEO on Broadcom’s acquisition
Larry Ellison's words come back to haunt him in privacy lawsuit
Larry Ellison's words come back to haunt him in privacy lawsuit
No guarantee metaverses will be built on Web3: Mark van Rijmenam
No guarantee metaverses will be built on Web3: Mark van Rijmenam
Save the Date &#8212; Digital Nation Live launches on October 25
Save the Date — Digital Nation Live launches on October 25

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?