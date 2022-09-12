Endeavour Group carves new transformational director role

Endeavour Group is seeking a transformation director as it forges an independent technology direction, after its demerger from Woolworths Group.

The retail drinks and hospitality business demerged from Woolworths Group last year, with the supermarket giant initially continuing to provide Endeavour's IT systems and services.

The newly created role will “lead the overall transformation program that started with the technology strategy driven by the merger of Endeavour Group’s Hotel and Retail businesses, and the demerger from Woolworths Group last year.”

Reporting to the chief strategy officer Agnieszka Pfeiffer the position will “coordinate the strategic programs delivering the transformation.”

Endeavour Group owns 1630 retail liquor stores under the Dan Murphy's and BWS brands.

An Endeavour Group spokesperson told iTnews since its demerger the company “moved to our own spend management tool and moved across the end-user computer and a data analytics platform”.

The spokesperson said the company also set up the Endeavour Group technology operating model following the demerger.

The spokesperson added the company has “multiple programs within the transformation” including “one set of people systems for Endeavour Group, a new commerce platform, a new order management system, new ERP and the transition of our retail stores' technology to Endeavour”.

Endeavour Group “is transforming, modernising and simplifying how it operates through introducing a new people system, commerce tool, OMS, ERP and POS”.

Delivering the transformation “will include being responsible for the overall critical path plan, interdependencies, change impacts and resourcing prioritisation across the organisation, as well as responsibility for ensuring the program is delivered on budget and planned benefits are realised.”

“The role will create a forward thinking and collaborative culture amongst the teams ensuring cross-business delivery on objectives and outcomes," the spokesperson added.