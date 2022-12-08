Endeavour Energy plans bigger digitised substation

Endeavour Energy CEO Guy Chalkley (left) with Western Sydney Airport CEO Simon Hickey
Endeavour Energy

Wins Nancy-Bird Walton Airport supply contract.

Endeavour Energy is planning a second, larger deployment of digital substation technology in the infrastructure that will power the Nancy-Bird Walton Airport in Sydney's west.

As reported by iTnews last month, Endeavour Energy’s first digital zone substation at South Erskine Park recently went live.

Digitisation – replacing thousands of copper connections with fibre-linked sensors – provides both capital and operational savings, and delivers a more “future-ready” grid.

With the contract to build a digital transmission substation to supply the western Sydney airport and its surrounds, Endeavour Energy will now deploy the digitised substation on a much larger scale.

“Endeavour Energy will construct a new digital transmission substation and electrical infrastructure to provide electricity to the 1780-hectare airport site and surrounding business hubs," the company said in a statement.

“The high voltage indoor transmission substation will initially provide 120MVA of capacity but has the capability to grow and expand with the airport.”

A spokesperson told iTnews other critical infrastructure earmarked for the region includes large scale batteries, EV chargers and microgrids.

A spokesperson said “transmission substations typically supply five-to-10 zone substations”.

The utility's CEO Guy Chalkley called the airport development “one of the largest infrastructure projects in Australia”.

