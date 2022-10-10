Endeavour Energy driving digital twin with mobile data capture

Endeavour Energy has fielded a LiDAR-equipped vehicle to improve data capture for its digital twin.

The energy provider unveiled its “LiCAR” on LinkedIn, saying the vehicle captures geospatial data at “a fraction of the cost” and with greater flexibility.

Once fed into its digital twin, data collected by the LiCAR will help the utility to model climate change scenarios across its network.

LiDAR, light detection and ranging, “is a remote sensing technology using the pulse from a laser to collect measurements to develop a three dimensional point cloud which is used to create 3D models and maps of objects and environments," a spokesperson told iTnews.

“This forms a very accurate representation of the real world and allows for an increased level of geometric analytical investigation to be undertaken.”

LiCAR’s data allows the organisation to maintain its model as the network changes, as well as streamlining network design.

“This process will provide new and more detailed analysis on the status of the network and improve visibility of risks to public safety and reliability," the spokesperson said.

It also enables Endeavour Energy to prioritise maintenance, and “more quickly and safely recover power supply after extreme weather, floods and bushfires.”

For its data gathering, the LiCAR uses the RIEGL VMY-2 dual scanner mapping system, which itself uses the miniVUX series LiDAR sensors, capturing 200 scan lines per second.

In-vehicle RiAcquire software, also from RIEGL, provides data acquisition, visualisation during data acquisition, and captures quality assurance information such as event history, system parameters and operator interactions.

“LiCAR is a great example of how we’re thinking smarter, streamlining processes and supporting new technologies to create a modern network," Endeavour Energy’s general manager data analytics and insights Marat Bliev told iTnews.