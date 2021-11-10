eftpos worksite digital ID pilot saves days on worker credential checks

A digital identity pilot involving Hedera Hashgraph distributed ledger technology has cut down the amount of time to perform workplace credential checks in Queensland by more than 70 hours.

The trial, which involved eftpos, the Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR) and fintech Meeco, saw the technology used to verify safety, licensing and training documentation stored by TMR.

Eftpos’ connectID digital identity solution – which acts as a broker between identity providers and other parties – was the intermediary, while Meeco’s mobile wallet was used to store the credentials.

Both eftpos and Meeco have a stake in Hedera Hashgraph; eftpos is a governing council member, while Meeco is a partner.

Conducted on the worksites of engineering and technical services firm Powertech, the trial reduced the time to verify the credentials of workers before they started on a job site from 72 hours to 30 minutes.

It also reduced the time for a new worker to provide the necessary credentials from 48 hours to 30 minutes, while 100 percent of participants found the process easier than current arrangements.

Eftpos’ digital identity managing director Andrew Black said the trial is evidence that digital identity technology is ready to deliver real-world benefits to government and businesses.

“This trial show the practical benefits that digital identity can bring when solving everyday business issues,” he said.

“By using the connectID network to deliver digital credentials sourced from the TMR, these critical infrastructure employees and operators were able to save two days and get to work faster.”

Meeco chief executive and founder Katryna Dow said the ability to verify credentials stored by TMR in real-time “shows what’s possible when government’s and the private sector work together”.

“By using Meeco mobile identity wallet in combination with Hedera’s proven DLT we’re able to embed trust into the very forefront of necessary everyday interactions,” she said.

“Enabling employees to participate transparently in the creation, access and permission of immutable identity, safety and compliance records was easy and fast.”

TMR registration and licensing general manager Chris Goh said the trial is an important step towards creating a trusted credentials ecosystem.

“Linking digital credentials to a digital account creates a complete digital identity solution, and we are very grateful to be able to work with industry and businesses to prove and realise that vision.”

eftpos is now looking to scale the capability through connectID with additional partners and to explore opportunities in other markets.

Black added that the same sort of productivity and compliance benefits could be achieved in almost any industry where businesses are required to verify the skills and qualifications of employees.