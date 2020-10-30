Eftpos veteran retires

Paul Jennings, chief delivery officer at eftpos, will retire at the end of the month after eight years with the payments company.

His responsibilities will pass to Louise Hulley, who is taking on the new role of chief operating officer that will span finance, delivery and risk.

“I've had a fabulous career spanning eight years at eftpos and 22 years at Westpac. I have enjoyed great support from my network over the years. Wishing you all the best,” Jennings wrote on LinkedIn.

Jennings held multiple roles at eftpos including chief digital officer, chief transformation officer and chief technology officer. He was also acting CEO for 10 months.

An eftpos spokesperson told iTnews Jennings had “made a fantastic contribution to the eftpos business” during his tenure.

Jennings was the chief digital officer when the first ever eftpos digital e-commerce transaction took place on 25 July 2019 and also oversaw the creation of the eftpos token service provider, including the launch of mobile Pays.

He led the creation of the eftpos Hub in 2014 – the largest investment made by eftpos to-date which is critical national payments infrastructure.

The spokesperson said Hulley, who joined eftpos last year as CFO, has extensive experience across financial, risk and project delivery disciplines and has a passion for business transformation and optimisation.

She has held senior finance positions in Australia and South Africa – at one of South Africa’s four largest banks, FirstRand Bank.

Locally, Hulley held roles at MBF and Bupa across financial and integration areas, before joining ClearView Wealth Limited, where she was promoted to GM business transformation and delivery.

Hulley will work closely with chief information officer, Ben Tabell, and chief product officer, Matt Barr.