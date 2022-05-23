Eclipx Group drives vehicle leasing into the cloud

ASX-listed Eclipx Group is undergoing a large-scale transformation that has seen it centralise its product and technology teams, exit its data centres and stand up new digital experiences for its customers.

In this week’s episode of the iTnews Podcast, chief information officer Harry Nakichbandi discusses Eclipx Group’s transformation to a digital-first, cloud-based company as part of a broader effort to differentiate by disrupting the automotive leasing and fleet management markets in which it operates.

Nakichbandi said the industry traditionally relied on “heavy manual, paper-based processes” and monolithic systems to operate and had “not been disrupted at all”.

He said customers were happy and loyal, and were already strongly aligned with relationship managers internally.

Still, through a series of roadshows, he was able to identify opportunities to simplify, reduce costs and help customers prepare for future leasing arrangements that relied on electric - rather than petrol-powered – fleets of vehicles.

Nakichbandi saw an opportunity to stand up more self-service functionality for customers that could reduce manual effort and speed up transaction times.

“We needed a proposition that was going to disrupt the market and provide a complete end-to-end native experience that allows a customer to do everything they want to do online,” he said.

“One of the core focuses, obviously, of any financial services business is how do we increase turnaround times.

“The turnaround times, for example, for a novated leasing acquisition [where a car is financed as part of a salary package] used to take an elapsed time of about seven days.

“Now, with our digital platform, it actually takes a total elapsed time of 10 minutes.”

Eclipx Group stood up a minimum viable product (MVP) that it took to customers and iterated on, before progressing to a beta and eventually a broader rollout.

The company’s new systems are built with reusable microservices and components that are orchestrated and hosted in Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

It has also now “lifted, transformed and then shifted” its entire on-premises environment, covering “the vast majority” of its IT application estate, to run in GCP.

The company is currently running an array of cloud functions and on-demand compute engines, including GraphQL layers and Google Cloud’s BigQuery, as the core of the infrastructure.

There is still some core application consolidation work to complete: the company has multiple enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, inherited from past acquisitions, that it wants to ultimately consolidate.

“Kicking off with the transformation, we had multiple ERPs,” Nakichbandi said.

“A couple of those we've divested, because we've divested the businesses [that ran them], which left us with four, and then during the past 18 months, we've gotten rid of another one, consolidating down to three.

“Over the next 12 to 24 months we’ll run a massive ERP consolidation project to simplify and scale up the operational side of the business.”

Tech team structure

Another part of the transformation effort also covered the internal structure of Eclipx Group’s technology resources.

“Eclipx ran a siloed and de-centralised technology structure in the past, so the first order of business was to consolidate technology functions into a centralised Product & Technology Group” Nakichbandi said.

“We moved teams from a very waterfall-based approach to a disciplined Agile methodology that broke down group resources into [smaller] focused groups or pods.

“Each of those pods has its own objectives, whether it’s the fleet management pod, or the novated leasing pod, or the ERP pod.”

The technology team under Nakichbandi has grown significantly since the transformation began.

“When we kicked off, it was about 25-strong and we've gone up to about 70 to 80 in size over the past 18 months,” he said.

