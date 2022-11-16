DTA chief Chris Fechner to lead gov's digital profession drive

Digital Transformation Agency chief Chris Fechner is set to lead efforts to grow digital capabilities of the Australian public service from next year, in addition to his existing role.

Fechner will become head of the digital professional stream for two years, starting in January next year.

He takes over from Randall Brugeaud, who headed up the stream while also being DTA CEO and later being head of the Australian Simplified Trade System implementation taskforce.

Brugeaud was the stream’s inaugural head, appointed at its launch in April 2020.

The stream came out of a root-and-branch review of the public service and aimed to address a digital and data skills shortage in government agencies.

It is also leading current efforts to create career pathways for tech professionals that value their domain knowledge and skills alone, without requiring them to develop management capabilities to move up to higher pay grades.

Under Brugeaud, the stream grew “to more than 7500 digital profession members” and established a “pipeline of [digital] talent” into the public sector.

He also led efforts “establishing a network of over 250 digital leaders across the Australian public service, along with a process to support the recruitment of senior digital leaders”, the Australian Public Service Commissioner said in a statement.

The APSC and the digital profession stream stated that they look forward to “engaging with Mr Fechner to build the digital capability of the Australian public service to deliver government services fit for the digital age.”