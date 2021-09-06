Deloitte to set up new tech hub in Adelaide

Deloitte has chosen Adelaide to set up its first Centre for Innovation and Technology in Australia, with plans to create hundreds of jobs in automation, analytics and cyber security.

The centre is expected to be up-and-running before the end of this year and grow to “up to 500” people over the next three years, the SA government announced on Monday.

It represents a significant expansion on the 300 people that currently make up the consulting giant’s operations in South Australia.

Jobs are expected to span automation, analytics and cyber security, as well as non-technical areas like financial audit services.

Around 40 graduate positions at the centre have already been filled, with further positions now being advertised.

The centre will also “see the development of a skills and employment package, building linkages to universities and graduate pipelines with the Department for Innovation and Skills”.

Deloitte’s Adelaide managing partner Hendri Mentz said the city was chosen “because we have enormous confidence in the SA economy and the exceptional talent market that exists”.

“This is about harnessing the technology and innovation ecosystem in Adelaide to develop new offerings for the Australian market and then delivering on these offerings,” he said.

Mentz also highlighted recent “investments from our alliance partners”, referring to the new service delivery hubs that Accenture and PwC have set up over the past year.

Premier Steven Marshall welcome the arrival of the centre, which he said “further highlights our economic growth in sectors underpinned by technology and innovation”.

“The expansion will mean more jobs for SA, tapping into our talent market and pipeline of skilled workers that are available to take up roles in cyber security and data science in our state,” he said.

Trade and investment minister Stephen Patterson said the centre would provide “graduates with access to exciting careers within cyber and data science”.

“Once again, South Australia has positioned itself at the forefront of the nation when it comes to innovation and technology,” he added.