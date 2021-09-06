Deloitte to set up new tech hub in Adelaide

By on
Deloitte to set up new tech hub in Adelaide

Plans to create hundreds of jobs over three years.

Deloitte has chosen Adelaide to set up its first Centre for Innovation and Technology in Australia, with plans to create hundreds of jobs in automation, analytics and cyber security.

The centre is expected to be up-and-running before the end of this year and grow to “up to 500” people over the next three years, the SA government announced on Monday.

It represents a significant expansion on the 300 people that currently make up the consulting giant’s operations in South Australia.

Jobs are expected to span automation, analytics and cyber security, as well as non-technical areas like financial audit services.

Around 40 graduate positions at the centre have already been filled, with further positions now being advertised.

The centre will also “see the development of a skills and employment package, building linkages to universities and graduate pipelines with the Department for Innovation and Skills”.

Deloitte’s Adelaide managing partner Hendri Mentz said the city was chosen “because we have enormous confidence in the SA economy and the exceptional talent market that exists”.

“This is about harnessing the technology and innovation ecosystem in Adelaide to develop new offerings for the Australian market and then delivering on these offerings,” he said.

Mentz also highlighted recent “investments from our alliance partners”, referring to the new service delivery hubs that Accenture and PwC have set up over the past year.

Premier Steven Marshall welcome the arrival of the centre, which he said “further highlights our economic growth in sectors underpinned by technology and innovation”.

“The expansion will mean more jobs for SA, tapping into our talent market and pipeline of skilled workers that are available to take up roles in cyber security and data science in our state,” he said.

Trade and investment minister Stephen Patterson said the centre would provide “graduates with access to exciting careers within cyber and data science”.

“Once again, South Australia has positioned itself at the forefront of the nation when it comes to innovation and technology,” he added.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
adelaide centre for innovation and technology deloitte jobs south australia training & development

Sponsored Whitepapers

Future of work: Support your distributed HR workforce with digital document processes
Future of work: Support your distributed HR workforce with digital document processes
Develop a resiliency strategy that integrates risk analysis & continuity management
Develop a resiliency strategy that integrates risk analysis & continuity management
IBM Maximo: Manage any asset, anytime, any place with mobile EAM
IBM Maximo: Manage any asset, anytime, any place with mobile EAM
Optimise your operations with APM and AI-Powered insights
Optimise your operations with APM and AI-Powered insights
Forrester Study: Understand the total economic impact of using IBM Cloud Pak&#8482; for Data
Forrester Study: Understand the total economic impact of using IBM Cloud Pak™ for Data

Events

Most Read Articles

Police get online account takeover, data disruption powers

Police get online account takeover, data disruption powers
SA govt trials home quarantine app with facial recognition, GPS tracking

SA govt trials home quarantine app with facial recognition, GPS tracking
Infosys, Salesforce, AWS sign on to Victoria's $64m tech training scheme

Infosys, Salesforce, AWS sign on to Victoria's $64m tech training scheme
Services Australia finally talks about its private cloud environment

Services Australia finally talks about its private cloud environment

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?