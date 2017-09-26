Deloitte hacked, says 'very few' clients affected

Global accounting firm Deloitte has acknowledged it was the victim of a cyber attack last year that it said affected the data of a small number of clients.

Deloitte said in a statement that attackers accessed data from the company's email platform, confirming some details in a report by the Guardian.

The attack appears to have targeted the firm's United States operations.

It was discovered in March this year and could have begun as early as October 2016, according to the Guardian. Deloitte's statement did not confirm those details.

The breach at Deloitte, which says its clients include 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies, is the latest in a series involving organisations that handle sensitive financial data, a trend that has rattled lawmakers, regulators and consumers.

Earlier this month, the US Securities and Exchange Commission and credit monitoring bureau Equifax both reported that confidential filings and sensitive personal data were compromised by hackers.

Deloitte said it contacted government authorities immediately after it became aware of the incident, and notified each of the "very few clients" that had been affected.

The Guardian said Deloitte had contacted six clients. The company did not name the clients, confirm the number of clients it had contacted or say what type of data was stolen.

"No disruption has occurred to client businesses, to Deloitte's ability to continue to serve clients, or to consumers," the statement said.

Deloitte said it had implemented a "comprehensive security protocol," after the incident was discovered, using internal and external experts to help respond.