Deloitte Australia turns to microlearning

Deloitte Australia has taken a new direction in how it trains its staff by implementing a mobile training system that powers small digital courses.

The consultancy firm first used the EdApp technology with its 'Respect at Deloitte' inclusion and diversity course, which all 10,500 employees take.

It was also able to quickly deploy a Covid-19 awareness course to staff returning to the office under easing restrictions using EdApp.

Downloaded directly to employees' smartphones, Deloitte's EdApp-powered "microlearning" platform offers "bite-sized learning" in virtual and digital settings.

Deloitte's manager for leadership and learning Jennifer Siu said in a series of videos that the 'Respect at Deloitte' course used to be delivered through a 60 minute video but has been downsized into a 30 minute microlearning course “without removing any of the important messaging.”

Siu said that EdApp allows Deloitte to customise courses to its needs and deploy courses to its national workforce - or specific teams - without impacting Deloitte’s security and compliance requirements.

“It does really well talking to our systems," she said.

"We also have integrated with our single sign-on, meaning that if people have a Deloitte email address, they can actually sign-on at ease, but also within our security boundaries.

“If, for example, someone left Deloitte tomorrow, we know 100 percent that they will not have access to that content or be able to share that content.”

Siu said the simplicity of creating a lesson by uploading an existing PowerPoint or editing templates in Canva made it easy for Deloitte to create its own courses.

“From a learner's perspective, it's funky, it looks professional, and it's easy to access," Siu said.

“From a trainers perspective, it is easy to create a sleek, technical and professional learning content fairly quickly and the interaction that they are able to have with EdApp is great for holding the audience's attention.

“From an executive’s perspective, the line that has really stood out for us is that it's a tremendous step forward in our digital learning.”