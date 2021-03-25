Deloitte Australia turns to microlearning

By on
Deloitte Australia turns to microlearning

Implements EdApp to power mobile digital courses.

Deloitte Australia has taken a new direction in how it trains its staff by implementing a mobile training system that powers small digital courses.

The consultancy firm first used the EdApp technology with its 'Respect at Deloitte' inclusion and diversity course, which all 10,500 employees take.

It was also able to quickly deploy a Covid-19 awareness course to staff returning to the office under easing restrictions using EdApp.

Downloaded directly to employees' smartphones, Deloitte's EdApp-powered "microlearning" platform offers "bite-sized learning" in virtual and digital settings.

Deloitte's manager for leadership and learning Jennifer Siu said in a series of videos that the 'Respect at Deloitte' course used to be delivered through a 60 minute video but has been downsized into a 30 minute microlearning course “without removing any of the important messaging.”

Siu said that EdApp allows Deloitte to customise courses to its needs and deploy courses to its national workforce - or specific teams - without impacting Deloitte’s security and compliance requirements.

“It does really well talking to our systems," she said.

"We also have integrated with our single sign-on, meaning that if people have a Deloitte email address, they can actually sign-on at ease, but also within our security boundaries.

“If, for example, someone left Deloitte tomorrow, we know 100 percent that they will not have access to that content or be able to share that content.”

Siu said the simplicity of creating a lesson by uploading an existing PowerPoint or editing templates in Canva made it easy for Deloitte to create its own courses.

“From a learner's perspective, it's funky, it looks professional, and it's easy to access," Siu said.

“From a trainers perspective, it is easy to create a sleek, technical and professional learning content fairly quickly and the interaction that they are able to have with EdApp is great for holding the audience's attention.

“From an executive’s perspective, the line that has really stood out for us is that it's a tremendous step forward in our digital learning.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
bite sized learning deloitte edapp edcast microlearning saba software training & development

Sponsored Whitepapers

DevSecOps: A framework for digital innovation
DevSecOps: A framework for digital innovation
Encryption: Protect your most critical data
Encryption: Protect your most critical data
Overcoming data security challenges in a hybrid, multicloud world
Overcoming data security challenges in a hybrid, multicloud world
Move beyond passwords
Move beyond passwords
The top 5 tech trends to deliver business outcomes
The top 5 tech trends to deliver business outcomes

Events

Most Read Articles

Wrongly removed key caused Azure Active Directory outage

Wrongly removed key caused Azure Active Directory outage
NAB runs loan deferral calls through speech analytics

NAB runs loan deferral calls through speech analytics
Jemena "really mines" Victoria's masses of smart meter data for the first time

Jemena "really mines" Victoria's masses of smart meter data for the first time
Services Australia's IT contractor dependency slammed by union

Services Australia's IT contractor dependency slammed by union
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?