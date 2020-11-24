Deloitte Australia launches new software engineering practice

Deloitte Australia launches new software engineering practice

To improve IT delivery.

Consulting firm Deloitte Australia is launching a new practice called Modern Systems Engineering, which aims to help clients modernise their technology from a software engineering perspective.

The group will be part of Deloitte Consulting’s platform engineering business and is currently recruiting for experienced hands-on engineering practitioners.

The team is led by Deloitte partner Liz Douglass, who has 20 years’ of experience in the technology sector and previously led software engineering teams for Coles, IAG and Medibank.

“Modern engineering is gaining traction as business leaders recognise the need to take a systems approach to get maximum value from their technology,” Douglass said.

“We created the Modern Systems Engineering practice to help improve IT delivery for clients, enabling them to respond faster to their customers’ changing expectations.

"We use new ways of delivering technology, such as DevSecOps, agile and continuous delivery, to transform our clients’ business.”

The team will work with clients to identify, measure and implement technology using a modern engineering approach that meets the needs of their business. 

The consulting firm said this will include reviewing the health of existing platforms and helping to upskill client teams to deliver practical, robust technology solutions at speed, with improved quality and reduced cost.

