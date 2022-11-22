Defence starts search for CIO

Defence has started advertising for a new chief information officer as the end of the five-year term of its current tech chief Stephen Pearson comes into view.

Pearson is "employed as a non-ongoing employee ... on a five-year term which concludes in early 2023", a Defence spokesperson told iTnews.

The spokesperson would not be drawn on Pearson's future with Defence after his contract term expires.

Pearson oversaw, among other initiatives, Defence’s 11 week shift to remote working through the deployment of a suite of protected-level Microsoft collaboration tools.

His official biography also states the vision for his tenure was "for the successful delivery of effective, flexible, innovative and scalable ICT solutions and services to support current and future integrated Defence capability to defend the country and its interests."

He was appointed to Defence in 2018, joining from Lattice Energy where he was head of transformation and chief information officer.

Pearson has also previously held senior IT roles at Oil Search, Toll Group, Orica and Newcrest Mining.

According to the Defence's announcement on Seek, the succsessful candidate would be “responsible for the strategic direction for ICT within defence and leads the group responsible for the defence single information environment that draws together defence communications and information activities into a single, governed information environment.”

“This includes the full spectrum of ICT management across both military and corporate environments and is required to identify and define strategic issues in relation to architecture, software development, applications delivery and operations in a rapidly changing technological context.”