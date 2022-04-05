Defence puts another $12 million into Datapod

By on
Defence puts another $12 million into Datapod
A 2017-era Datapod
Datapod

120 modules on order.

Defence has put another $12 million behind Datapod, a Canberra-based builder of containerised data centres.

The fresh investment comes two years after Datapod won a contract to build four containerised data centres for the department, and four years after it won a $7.4 million defence contract for a single facility.

A company spokesperson told iTnews the latest investment from Defence covers 120 modules that are the same basic product as provided in 2020, but in different configurations.

“Investment in Australia’s sovereign industrial capability is essential to ensure Defence can effectively respond at short notice to whatever challenges or threats it faces”, Defence industry minister Melissa Price said.

“This funding recognises the need to have assets on-hand that can be deployed and re-deployed to meet operational needs, without unnecessary delays caused by constructing facilities with a long lead time."

Datapod has been building modular, containerised data centres since 2007. 

ACT senator Zed Seselja said the government’s investment in Canberra’s defence industry “will not only support local jobs and skills in Canberra, but will also ensure members of the Canberra defence industry community continue to be engaged in developing cutting-edge technologies for Australia’s Defence Force."

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
data centredatapoddefencehardware

Sponsored Whitepapers

Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Don&#8217;t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
Don’t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
A Guide to Cyber Security Threat Hunting
A Guide to Cyber Security Threat Hunting

Events

Most Read Articles

NBN Co gets 250 orders in first week of FTTN-P upgrades being offered

NBN Co gets 250 orders in first week of FTTN-P upgrades being offered
Defence cancels SkyGuardian drones to fund REDSPICE cyber plan

Defence cancels SkyGuardian drones to fund REDSPICE cyber plan
Telstra CEO Andy Penn is stepping down

Telstra CEO Andy Penn is stepping down
Victoria Police hires long-time health CIO

Victoria Police hires long-time health CIO

Digital Nation

Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
The other &#8216;CTO&#8217;: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
The other ‘CTO’: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?