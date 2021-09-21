Data integration startup Fivetran raises US$565 million

Fivetran, a data integration startup, said it had raised US$565 million (A$770 million) in its latest funding round led by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, bringing the company's total valuation to US$5.6 billion (A$7.7 billion).

The California-based company also announced it was buying HVR in a cash-and-stock deal valued at US$700 million.

HVR, which provides enterprise data replication services, helps to duplicate data from platforms such as Oracle and SAP to cloud destinations like AWS and Azure.

Cloud companies have seen a surge in demand since last year, as more businesses use their services to fulfill the requirements of a switch in working and learning from home.

Fivetran, which has customers including apparel retailer Forever 21 and payments company Square, said it expects the deal to close in early October.

Existing investors General Catalyst, CEAS Investments and Matrix Partners also participated in the funding round and Fivetran has raised US$730 million to date.