Data analytics firm Qlik confidentially files for US IPO

Data analytics platform Qlik has confidentially filed paperwork with US regulators for an initial public offering, marking the first steps for its return to public markets roughly six years after it was acquired by buyout firm Thoma Bravo.

Qlik agreed to be taken private by Thoma Bravo in 2016 through a nearly US$3 billion (A$4.2 billion) deal, after being pressured by activist hedge fund Elliott Management.

The company offers analytics, data visualization and intelligence solutions through a cloud platform to more than 50,000 enterprise customers, including PayPal Holdings, Airbus, BP and England's National Health Service.

Qlik's move to go public comes at a time when demand for cloud-based analytics and intelligence enterprise software solutions has seen a major uptick as global businesses move to a fully remote or hybrid working model due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Companies confidentially file for an IPO with regulators in an effort to keep their financials hidden from competitors until the regulator reviews the paperwork.