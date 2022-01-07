Data analytics firm Qlik confidentially files for US IPO

By on
Data analytics firm Qlik confidentially files for US IPO

Six years after going private.

Data analytics platform Qlik has confidentially filed paperwork with US regulators for an initial public offering, marking the first steps for its return to public markets roughly six years after it was acquired by buyout firm Thoma Bravo.

Qlik agreed to be taken private by Thoma Bravo in 2016 through a nearly US$3 billion (A$4.2 billion) deal, after being pressured by activist hedge fund Elliott Management.

The company offers analytics, data visualization and intelligence solutions through a cloud platform to more than 50,000 enterprise customers, including PayPal Holdings, Airbus, BP  and England's National Health Service.

Qlik's move to go public comes at a time when demand for cloud-based analytics and intelligence enterprise software solutions has seen a major uptick as global businesses move to a fully remote or hybrid working model due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Companies confidentially file for an IPO with regulators in an effort to keep their financials hidden from competitors until the regulator reviews the paperwork.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
analytics data ipo qlik software

Sponsored Whitepapers

Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
ForgeRock for Australia&#8217;s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)
ForgeRock for Australia’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)

Most Read Articles

Tesla recalls almost half a million cars

Tesla recalls almost half a million cars
Microsoft kicks off 2022 with email blocking Exchange bug

Microsoft kicks off 2022 with email blocking Exchange bug
The CIO and CTO moves that made headlines in 2021

The CIO and CTO moves that made headlines in 2021
Google buys Israeli security startup Siemplify for $691m

Google buys Israeli security startup Siemplify for $691m

Digital Nation

Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?