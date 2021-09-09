Cyber security startup Snyk raises US$300 million

Boston-based cyber security software startup Snyk said it raised US$300 million (A$408 million) in fresh funds and the company was now valued at $8.5 billion (A$11.5 billion).

Synk's technology is used by developers to add security components to their new software products.

Cyber security has been one of biggest areas of investment by venture capitalists since the pandemic as companies ramped up their digital footprint, including e-commerce and remote work.

The latest round co-led by Sands Capital Ventures and Tiger Global follows a funding round in March when US$175 million (A$238 million) of new capital was raised.

The company was valued at US$4.7 billion (A$6.4 billion) only six months ago.

The new funds will be used for product development and to improve its technology, the company said.

In addition to the fresh capital raised, investors paid US$230 million to buy existing shares of the company.

As startups fetch big valuations even before publicly listing, large funds and private equity firms are moving to buy shares of private companies from earlier shareholders or company employees.