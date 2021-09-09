Cyber security startup Snyk raises US$300 million

By on
Cyber security startup Snyk raises US$300 million

Company now valued at US$8.5 billion.

Boston-based cyber security software startup Snyk said it raised US$300 million (A$408 million) in fresh funds and the company was now valued at $8.5 billion (A$11.5 billion).

Synk's technology is used by developers to add security components to their new software products.

Cyber security has been one of biggest areas of investment by venture capitalists since the pandemic as companies ramped up their digital footprint, including e-commerce and remote work.

The latest round co-led by Sands Capital Ventures and Tiger Global follows a funding round in March when US$175 million (A$238 million) of new capital was raised.

The company was valued at US$4.7 billion (A$6.4 billion) only six months ago.

The new funds will be used for product development and to improve its technology, the company said.

In addition to the fresh capital raised, investors paid US$230 million to buy existing shares of the company.

As startups fetch big valuations even before publicly listing, large funds and private equity firms are moving to buy shares of private companies from earlier shareholders or company employees.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
capital raising security snyk software

Sponsored Whitepapers

Future of work: Support your distributed HR workforce with digital document processes
Future of work: Support your distributed HR workforce with digital document processes
Develop a resiliency strategy that integrates risk analysis & continuity management
Develop a resiliency strategy that integrates risk analysis & continuity management
IBM Maximo: Manage any asset, anytime, any place with mobile EAM
IBM Maximo: Manage any asset, anytime, any place with mobile EAM
Optimise your operations with APM and AI-Powered insights
Optimise your operations with APM and AI-Powered insights
Forrester Study: Understand the total economic impact of using IBM Cloud Pak&#8482; for Data
Forrester Study: Understand the total economic impact of using IBM Cloud Pak™ for Data

Events

Most Read Articles

SA govt trials home quarantine app with facial recognition, GPS tracking

SA govt trials home quarantine app with facial recognition, GPS tracking
Police get online account takeover, data disruption powers

Police get online account takeover, data disruption powers
ATO pilots facial verification on myGovID

ATO pilots facial verification on myGovID
Infosys, Salesforce, AWS sign on to Victoria's $64m tech training scheme

Infosys, Salesforce, AWS sign on to Victoria's $64m tech training scheme

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?