Cyber insurance rates fail to match catastrophe risk, says Chubb CEO

By on
Cyber insurance rates fail to match catastrophe risk, says Chubb CEO

Against backdrop of rising prices.

Rising prices of insurance against cyber attacks fail to take account of the potential catastrophic effects of a widespread attack, Chubb chief executive Evan Greenberg said.

"The pricing environment is pretty good," Greenberg said on a conference call. "But ... that is not addressing by itself the fundamental issue.... Like pandemic, cyber has a catastrophe profile to it."

With increasing digital interconnection in the world, the concentrations of exposure were only growing, Greenberg said.

Chubb's underwriting activities are also exposed to systemic risks arising from cyber threats, Greenberg said, adding that the company is beginning to address it.

Greenberg's comments came as the company reported second-quarter results that far exceeded analysts' estimates due in part to sharp increases in premiums.

Chubb's adjusted operating income rose to US$3.62 a share, topping the US$3.01 that analysts, on average, expected in the latest quarter, according to data from Refinitiv IBES.

It compared with a loss of 56 US cents a year earlier, during the early stages of the pandemic.

Net income for the quarter was US$5.06 a share, compared with a loss of 73 US cents a share a year earlier.

Greenberg also said there has been no change in its stance when it comes to mergers and acquisitions (M&As).

"We're disciplined. Money doesn't burn a hole in our pocket," Greenberg said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
chubb cyber insurance price risk security

Sponsored Whitepapers

IBM Maximo: Manage any asset, anytime, any place with mobile EAM
IBM Maximo: Manage any asset, anytime, any place with mobile EAM
Optimise your operations with APM and AI-Powered insights
Optimise your operations with APM and AI-Powered insights
Forrester Study: Understand the total economic impact of using IBM Cloud Pak&#8482; for Data
Forrester Study: Understand the total economic impact of using IBM Cloud Pak™ for Data
Technology skill development: The strategy for building better teams
Technology skill development: The strategy for building better teams
Find unhappy users before they complain
Find unhappy users before they complain

Events

Most Read Articles

Services Australia shifts most Centrelink payments to SAP S/4 HANA

Services Australia shifts most Centrelink payments to SAP S/4 HANA
Service NSW to hire 200 engineers, designers

Service NSW to hire 200 engineers, designers
CBA takes 25 percent stake in two NBN retail service providers

CBA takes 25 percent stake in two NBN retail service providers
Toll Group starts to scale out intelligent automation

Toll Group starts to scale out intelligent automation

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?