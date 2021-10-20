Cyber incident takeover powers reintroduced to parliament

By on
Cyber incident takeover powers reintroduced to parliament

As ASIO raises 'concerns' about malware injection.

The government has introduced a cut-down version of critical infrastructure security laws intended to rush in new cyber security incident response takeover powers for Australia’s spooks.

The proposed laws are deeply unpopular among industry operators, including the tech giants, which say the takeover powers are “unworkable”.

However, they look set to pass owing to backing from the bipartisan Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security (PJCIS).

The PJCIS had been examining a package of proposed law changes that included the takeover powers since they were first introduced to parliament at the end of last year, but recommended that package be split up, with the takeover powers rushed in.

“Recent cyber-attacks and security threats to critical infrastructure, both in Australia and overseas, make these reforms critically important,” Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said in a statement.

“They will bring our response to cyber threats more into line with the Government’s response to threats in the physical world.”

Authorities are only meant to be able to inject themselves into an incident response as a “last resort” under the proposed powers; however, the targets themselves are concerned at having an outside party force themselves into a response during a critical time.

Andrews defended the need for the powers.

“These emergency measures will only apply in circumstances where a cyber attack is so serious it impacts the social or economic stability of Australia or its people, the defence of Australia or national security, and industry is unable to respond to the incident,” she said.

“Attacks on our critical infrastructure require a joint response, involving government, business, and individuals, which is why we are asking critical infrastructure owners and operators to help us help them by reporting cyber incidents to the Australian Cyber Security Centre.”

ASIO director-general of security Mike Burgess said in the organisation’s annual report [pdf], released yesterday, that he was concerned about the potential for attackers to insert malware into critical infrastructure that could be used to launch a future attack.

“I remain concerned about the potential for Australia’s adversaries to pre-position malicious code in critical infrastructure, particularly in areas such as telecommunications and energy,” he wrote.

“Pre-positioned malicious software - which can be activated at a time of a foreign power’s choosing - presents the potential for disruptive or damaging attacks. 

“While we have not observed an act of sabotage in Australia by a foreign power, it is possible - and becomes more likely - when geopolitical tensions increase.”

The changes introduced by the government today would also create a cyber incident reporting regime for critical infrastructure assets.

In addition, they would expand “the definition of critical infrastructure to include energy, communications, financial services, defence industry, higher education and research, data storage or processing, food and grocery, health care and medical, space technology, transport, and water and sewerage sectors.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
attack australia critical cyber incident response infrastructure security takeover

Sponsored Whitepapers

10 questions to ask before you select a Network Performance Management tool
10 questions to ask before you select a Network Performance Management tool
Innovate faster. Why accelerating change is a CIO's biggest challenge.
Innovate faster. Why accelerating change is a CIO's biggest challenge.
Unlock faster time-to-revenue using Adobe digital document processes
Unlock faster time-to-revenue using Adobe digital document processes
How Security as Code changes development and deployment for the cloud
How Security as Code changes development and deployment for the cloud
Tackle new ITSM priorities with this seven-step Micro Focus guide
Tackle new ITSM priorities with this seven-step Micro Focus guide

Events

Most Read Articles

Telstra 'gamifies' cloud cost reduction efforts among internal teams

Telstra 'gamifies' cloud cost reduction efforts among internal teams
Coles keeps a close watch on its Azure cloud costs

Coles keeps a close watch on its Azure cloud costs
Defence hands IBM $42m for SAP case management system

Defence hands IBM $42m for SAP case management system
Reserve Bank CIO lands at Salesforce

Reserve Bank CIO lands at Salesforce

Digital Nation

Digital leaders master collaboration, reskilling and culture: Didier Bonnet
Digital leaders master collaboration, reskilling and culture: Didier Bonnet
HR platform consolidation unlocks the value of data at Aurecon
HR platform consolidation unlocks the value of data at Aurecon
Expect dramatic value chain disruptions every four years: McKinsey Global Institute
Expect dramatic value chain disruptions every four years: McKinsey Global Institute
COVER STORY: Data centre sustainability scrutiny puts emissions in the spotlight
COVER STORY: Data centre sustainability scrutiny puts emissions in the spotlight
Next generation of Digital Giants growing faster than the originals: Ray Wang
Next generation of Digital Giants growing faster than the originals: Ray Wang

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?