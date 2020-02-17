CUA grows digital sales 100 percent with revamped health insurance site

Benchmark Awards 2020 finalist.

Credit Union Australia’s health insurance arm has overhauled its online application processes in the face of looming government health reforms, suboptimal workflows and mounting consumer dissatisfaction with the broader health insurance sector.

CUA Health partnered with Squiz to redesign the user experience and functionality of their health insurance quote, application process and ‘product picker’ to deliver a smoother experience for customers enabled by a better back end at the insurer.

The project set out to improve on the previous “clunky, disjointed” application process that relied on a combination of online, phone and paper workflows that were cumbersome and slow for CUA Health to process with “significant” manual operational requirements.

Built on Squiz Matrix, the new application process is wholly online and streamlines the end-to-end front and back end journey for both the applicant and CUA employee, creating instant memberships that are ready for customer use immediately.

Meanwhile, complex integrations with HAMBS (Hospital and Medical Benefits System) and CANSTAR provide rapid look-ups across data sets and accurate product pricing.

The resulting increase in speed meant users could obtain a quote in under than 30 seconds, with fewer customer inputs (a five page process reduced to three) and simpler, cleaner interface.

The solution has resulted in impressive results, including CUA’s best ever digital sales performance for a financial year – more than 100 percent improvement year-on-year.

A mobile-first approach with the project also paid off, resulting in a 400 percent increase in mobile transactions, CUA’s first ever social media marketing conversion rates, and stronger conversion rates in the 25-44 age bracket.

For the CUA staff who consulted on the project - coming from the branches, call centre, brand, marketing, UX, digital, and claims and product teams - the updated journey and API connectivity through the new site have better quality data to work with and a significant reduction in manual processing, giving them more time to spend on the member experience.

This project is a finalist in the Finance category of the iTnews Benchmark Awards 2020.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
