CS Energy ransomware attack claimed by Russian-speaking criminals

Conti group names utility on its website.

One of the most prolific Russian-speaking ransomware gangs has claimed credit for a late November attack on Australian electricity utility CS Energy.

The claim was made after multiple media reports attributed the breach at CS Energy, which is owned by the Queensland state in northeast Australia, to state-based actors.

There is "currently no indication that the cyber incident was a state-based attack," CS Energy CEO Andrew Bills said in a statement.

The ransomware group known as Conti, meanwhile, named CS Energy on its website for shaming victims and sometimes leaking their data.

"Conti listed CS Energy on its leak site which, obviously, would indicate that one of its affiliates was responsible for the attack," said Brett Callow, a threat analyst at security firm Emsisoft.

Callow said that "Conti is believed to be a Russia-based cybercrime operation... so it would appear that the attack on CS Energy is simply an addition to the ever-expanding list of financially motivated ransomware attacks."

Like some other ransomware groups, Conti splits proceeds with affiliates who break into targets before installing its program for encrypting computer files and referring victims to Conti for negotiating payments in cryptocurrency.

Conti and other gangs have increased their attacks on utilities, hospitals and other critical infrastructure in the past year.

