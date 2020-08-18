Cruise operator Carnival hit by ransomware

By on
Cruise operator Carnival hit by ransomware

Guest and employee personal data taken.

Carnival PLC, which owns nine of the world's largest and best-known cruise lines, has announced that it has suffered a ransomware attack that encrypted some IT systems.

In a filing [pdf] to the United States Securities and Exchanges Commission watchdog, Carnival Corporation and PLC said it suffered the attack on August 15 this year.

User and employee data was stolen by the unnamed ransomware gang, which Carnival said could open up the company to legal action.

"We expect that the security event included unauthorised access to personal data of guests and employees, which may result in potential claims from guests, employees, shareholders, or regulatory agencies," Carnival added.

Carnival did not say how extensive the attack was, but has engaged cyber security consultants to contain and remediate the infection.

The leisure ship company is the owner of Princess Cruises, which operates the Ruby Princess liner that landed in Sydney in March with hundreds of COVID-19 positive passengers disembarking.

Carnival believes that IT systems of its brands like Princess weren't compromised in the ransomware attack, but added that "there can be no assurance" that they were not adversely affected.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
carnival plc covid19 ransomware ruby princess security

Most Read Articles

Centrelink's new payments engine enters build phase

Centrelink's new payments engine enters build phase
NAB to restructure IT, cut staff

NAB to restructure IT, cut staff
Aussie Broadband now has 5080 'up to gigabit' NBN customers

Aussie Broadband now has 5080 'up to gigabit' NBN customers
Coles to permanently axe print catalogues in digital move

Coles to permanently axe print catalogues in digital move
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Government Digital Transformation Requires Customer Obsession
Government Digital Transformation Requires Customer Obsession
Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency
Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency
Get IT, finance and business on the same page
Get IT, finance and business on the same page
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?