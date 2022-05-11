Cover-More Group lands new head of cyber security

Travel insurer Cover-More Group has found a new head of cyber security following Amit Ghodekar's departure from the company late last year.

Matthew Townend has now taken on the global role, overseeing the Zurich Insurance-owned company’s cyber security requirements.

Ghodekar left to take on the vice president for information security role at India’s Axis Bank in September last year.

Late last month,Townend announced his move on LinkedIn.

Cover-More group chief information officer Conor Breslin told iTnews that Townend began at the start of May.

“Matthew will be responsible for evolving Cover-More’s cyber capability globally, ensuring we are aligned across businesses and regions while working closely with the Zurich team so as to benefit from the maturity and scale in the Zurich organisation,” Breslin said.

“In order to do this, Matthew will refresh our vision for cyber security at Cover-More and agree [to] the plans to deliver this vision.”

Reporting to Breslin, Townend’s position is based in Australia “but plays a global role … focused on evolving Cover-More’s cyber capability across regions and businesses.”

Townend joins Cover-More from Coal Services in Australia where he led the development, delivery and implementation of cyber security strategy for over four years.

Prior to this he worked at the NSW Department of Family and Community Services for close to three years, most notably as its information security technical lead.

He has also held IT-related roles at Dimension Data and Lynas Rare Earths.