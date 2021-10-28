Cover-More Group appoints new CIO

Global travel insurance provider Cover-More Group announced Conor Breslin will step in as its new group chief information officer, overseeing digital acceleration plans as international travel returns.

The ASX-listed company forms part of Zurich Insurance Group and offers travel protection along with emergency medical assistance in Australia, Argentina, China, Canada and Malaysia.

Breslin takes over from group CIO Nicki Doble, who will stay with the travel insurer to complete a handover until the end of November.

The group said Breslin officially took on the role at the start of October “after an extensive search” and will “lead Cover-More’s global IT team and strategic IT priorities”.

Breslin will also report directly to Cover-More Group CEO Cara Morton.

Morton said Breslin’s skillset and calibre would guarantee a successful digital transformation.

“As we continue to evolve our app-based customer propositions and open up a new world of travel protection for travellers, the role of CIO is critical to ensure our technology is best in class,” Morton said.

“Conor brings a wealth of industry experience that will underpin our continued strong emergence from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on global travel and the travel industry.”

Breslin works from the company’s London office and oversees IT teams across the US, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Europe.

He joins Cover-More from UK-based Provident Financial Group and Vanquis Bank where he held the CIO position at both companies.

Prior to this Breslin was head of strategy and architecture for easyJet from 2014 to 2017.

He was also at one time the human resource technology delivery lead for the BBC, delivering a learning, finance and procurement transformation.

Before this Breslin spent just over three years with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca in various IT roles and 11 years as a management consultant with Accenture.