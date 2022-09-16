Cover-More ends CTO search

Lisa Hilton joins the team.

Global travel insurance provider Cover-More Group has found its new chief technology officer, with Lisa Hilton joining the executive team to lead its digital strategy.

Cover-More Group forms part of Zurich Insurance Group operating across 15 countries, and provides emergency medical assistance and health support in Australia, Argentina, Canada, Malaysia and the UK.

The global travel insurance company began its search back in July to head the development Cover-More’s technology strategy and build out architecture skillsets across core services and platforms.

As Cover-More’s new group CTO, Hilton will lead the development and delivery of its global technology strategy, and lead architecture and engineering practices.

Hilton announced on LinkedIn she was "excited to share my new role as Group chief technology officer at Cover-More Group" 

Group CIO Conor Breslin, who joined in October last year, said the team was “thrilled” about the appointment that will “support the company’s digital transformation and to keep shaking up the insurance market.”

Reporting to Breslin, Hilton said she will make sure “we’ve got the right technology for the future and we’re embracing modern ways of working”.

Hilton said it’s “an exciting time” to join the business as “the world is opening up again” post-pandemic.

“There’s an opportunity to bring new offerings, new technology, and engage with customers differently.

“Coming out of the pandemic, Cover-More is very much in growth mode and in this role, I will tackle global technology while also working with Australian and New Zealand teams to deliver their change program.”

Prior to joining Cover-More Hilton managed the end-to-end accountability at QBE as head of technology for just over three years.

For over two and half years Hilton was the head of technology delivery at Origin Energy plus held briefly held a director role at KPMG role for five months.

Hilton has also held multiple program manager roles across financial organisations such as Westpac, Aussie Home Loans, Teach Mutual Bank and BT Financial. 

