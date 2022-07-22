Cover-More creates CTO role

Cover-More creates CTO role

Will report to the CIO.

Global travel insurance provider Cover-More Group is seeking a new chief technology officer to lead its digital strategy as travel resumes.

The global travel insurance company forms part of Zurich Insurance Group, and offers travel protection along with emergency medical assistance in Australia, Argentina, China, Canada and Malaysia.

It is now looking to add a CTO position to its team as it pushes to broaden its technology remit.

The new CTO will head the development Cover-More’s technology strategy, and build out architecture skillsets across core services and platforms.

A Cover-More spokesperson told iTnews the company “understands that digital transformation means so much more than just a seamless user experience.

“That is why we are continuing to invest in how we provide these digital interactions and the technologies that underpin them,” the spokesperson said.

The new CTO will report to group chief information officer Conor Breslin, who joined the team in October 2021.

Breslin took over of from former group CIO Nicki Doble following a lengthy search to lead Cover-More’s global IT team and strategic IT priorities.

More recently, Cover-More appointed Matthew Townend as its new head of cyber security, a global role overseeing the company’s cyber security requirements. 

