Collins Foods puts IT focus on security controls, cloud services

Collins Foods, the franchisee of KFC and Taco Bell restaurants in Australia, used the past financial year to find ways to reduce its IT infrastructure and footprint, and to review its cyber security controls.

The quick service restaurants (QSR) operator described the IT works in a sustainability report released alongside its FY22 results.

“In FY22, we completed an independent information and cyber security control testing and maturity baseline exercise,” it said.

“Using this information, we then developed a three-year enterprise information and cyber security strategy designed to uplift security control maturity, reduce business risk and ensure improved alignment with compliance requirements.”

Also in the security domain, the company said it would pursue “ongoing implementation of a technology assessment framework to enhance understanding of supply chain information and cyber risk within the business, and ensure alignment with the Collins Foods information security policy.”

Elsewhere, Collins Foods indicated an attempt to grow its use of cloud-hosted services, in a bid to cut down on the amount of hardware it uses - and eventually has to be disposed of once reaching its end-of-life.

“In FY22 we began looking at ways to reduce IT infrastructure and footprint, to lessen the amount of e-waste produced by the business,” it said.

“To achieve this, we adopted more online platforms and cloud-based servers, avoiding the need for physical hardware.”

Collins Foods added that it would also look for ways to create more efficient backups, noting it has “partnered with an Australian data centre, which provides more energy efficient options for backing up data.”

Collins Foods recorded an underlying net profit after tax for FY22 of $59.7 million.

Ecommerce accounted for 16.9 percent of all KFC Australia sales in FY22, up from 13.3 percent share in the year prior.