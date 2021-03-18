ClubsNSW looks to bridge industry gap with cloud-based HR platform

ClubsNSW has signed a ‘strategic framework agreement’ with HR software company RosterElf to create a new staff management system that may be used by up to 1150 registered clubs across the state.

The representative body approached RosterElf to customise its platform under the name 'ClubsHR' to handle a variety of employee administration tasks for registered clubs and their 40,000 club employees.

The digital rostering solution was developed to enable all registered clubs to better manage staff, without a dedicated HR department.

The software offers features from roster building and shift-swapping to payroll integration, pay calculations and digital time and attendance management.

ClubsHR also sends real-time staff updates via text and emails and has a mobile app to deliver a ‘roster on the go’.

The initial release of the software-as-a-service platform will be offered to all registered NSW clubs; however, ClubsNSW is hopeful that take-up success in NSW could lead to national usage.

A spokesperson for ClubsNSW told iTnews that second phase of development is planned that "will integrate more industry-specific functionality, including pre-loaded employee contract templates, performance management and incident report creation."

“We are also in the process of creating ClubPASS, which will allow contactless sign-in at registered clubs," the spokesperson said.

ClubsHR is not the first technology solution that ClubsNSW has created for its member clubs.

The body has previously developed other software solutions including ClubGRANTS Online, which allows clubs to apply for funding through a grant application management system.

Speaking with iTnews, RosterElf CEO Simon Ingleson said they were approached by ClubsNSW to assist with the creation of ClubsHR to meet “the exact needs of the clubs industry.”

“We are planning a lot of specific clubs industry features over the next few months and we want to get meaningful feedback as we rollout some very unique industry-specific functionality," Ingleson said.

“In addition, our focus is not only on an excellent product but also on providing outstanding customer onboarding and ongoing support.

“The combination of the two factors above have led to our joint decision for a two-stage rollout.”

Ingleson said the partnership was a result of “result of months of close collaboration with ClubsNSW” to deliver the HR platform.

“ClubsHR will seamlessly bring together RosterElf's existing technology with the specific know-how of the NSW club industry through ClubsNSW," Ingleson said.