Cleanaway draws up plans for digitisation

Cleanaway, an ASX-listed waste management operator, is planning to digitise and automate many of its customer service processes.

The company said in its sustainability report [pdf] that planning “continued” in the past financial year for the digitisation program, which it is calling CustomerConnect.

“The ambition [is to] digitise and automate processes in the ‘call-to-cash’ customer journey, [covering] all the steps from when a customer calls to when the invoice is paid,” Cleanaway said.

“Currently, more than 85 percent of these processes are manual.

“The program’s objectives are to improve the customer experience, help our people do their jobs better, and improve efficiency.”

The company added that customers would see the impact of the program through the introduction of a self-service booking platform, as well as “dynamic issue resolution and instant invoices.”

The program of work appears aligned to the trend towards automating ‘quote-to-cash’ processes, which come under broader efforts across sectors to optimise front- and back-office processes.

CustomerConnect sits within a broader blueprint that Cleanaway has developed with a 2030 end goal.

The blueprint also promises improved “operating efficiency through digitisation and data analytics”, and the introduction of “modern, high-quality, large scale, automated infrastructure.”

Elsewhere in the sustainability report, Cleanaway said it had adopted Meta’s Workplace software for employee engagement.

It hopes the tool will “broaden the reach of … communications and create more places for discussion and sharing”, and said it had partnered with a firm called Enablo for the deployment.