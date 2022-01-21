City of Melbourne loses long-time digital chief

City of Melbourne has lost its chief digital officer of six years, Michelle Fitzgerald, to St Vincent’s Health Australia.

Fitzgerald, who doubled as the council’s customer and digital general manager, joined the not-for-profit health and aged care provider as group CDO this week.

She announced her move on LinkedIn “following six amazing and productive years at the City of Melbourne”.

Fitzgerald joined the City of Melbourne as its first-ever CDO in November 2015 after more than 11 years at PwC - including five years as partner, and six years at Accenture.

She led the council's smart city office in her first four years in the job, before adding the role of technology and digital innovation director in November 2019.

Fitzgerald thanked her colleagues at the council for “the opportunity to implement digital and data solutions for the benefit of our community and staff over the past six years”.

“I could not be prouder of our team’s achievements and can’t wait to see what they do next,” she said.

Fitzgerald added that she looked forward to working with the “highly regarded team at St Vincent’s Health Australia”.

“I look forward to working with you all to scale up digital and data solutions to benefit our patients, residents, staff and partners across our hospitals and aged care facilities.”

Fitzgerald remains a non-executive director of the Internet of Things Alliance Australia (IoTAA) and Standards Australia.

The City of Melbourne did not respond to a request for comment prior to publication.