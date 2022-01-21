City of Melbourne loses long-time digital chief

By on
City of Melbourne loses long-time digital chief
Michelle Fitzgerald

After six years at the council.

City of Melbourne has lost its chief digital officer of six years, Michelle Fitzgerald, to St Vincent’s Health Australia.

Fitzgerald, who doubled as the council’s customer and digital general manager, joined the not-for-profit health and aged care provider as group CDO this week.

She announced her move on LinkedIn “following six amazing and productive years at the City of Melbourne”.

Fitzgerald joined the City of Melbourne as its first-ever CDO in November 2015 after more than 11 years at PwC - including five years as partner, and six years at Accenture.

She led the council's smart city office in her first four years in the job, before adding the role of technology and digital innovation director in November 2019.

Fitzgerald thanked her colleagues at the council for “the opportunity to implement digital and data solutions for the benefit of our community and staff over the past six years”.

“I could not be prouder of our team’s achievements and can’t wait to see what they do next,” she said.

Fitzgerald added that she looked forward to working with the “highly regarded team at St Vincent’s Health Australia”.

“I look forward to working with you all to scale up digital and data solutions to benefit our patients, residents, staff and partners across our hospitals and aged care facilities.”

Fitzgerald remains a non-executive director of the Internet of Things Alliance Australia (IoTAA) and Standards Australia.

The City of Melbourne did not respond to a request for comment prior to publication.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cdo chief digital officer city of melbourne governmentit local government training & development

Sponsored Whitepapers

The 5 steps to effective data protection
The 5 steps to effective data protection
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant

Most Read Articles

Infosys gets another $71m for Centrelink calculation engine work

Infosys gets another $71m for Centrelink calculation engine work
Coles Group taps Australia Post as it assembles a new-look tech leadership team

Coles Group taps Australia Post as it assembles a new-look tech leadership team
South Australian gov issues breach notice to hacked payroll provider

South Australian gov issues breach notice to hacked payroll provider
NBN Co asks ACCC to closely police any functional separation of TPG Telecom

NBN Co asks ACCC to closely police any functional separation of TPG Telecom

Digital Nation

Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?